GALVESTON
Embattled University of Texas Medical President Ben Raimer resigned Monday afternoon, according to an email from university system officials to medical branch faculty, staff and students.
Updated: August 22, 2022 @ 4:39 pm
The resignation was immediately effective, according to the email signed by UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken.
Raimer, a key leader at the medical branch for decades, had been on administrative leave for undisclosed reasons since Aug. 8.
The system's only statement about the initial move was that it was "not in any way connected to the operations at UTMB or the Galveston National Lab.”
The Monday email was less tight-lipped, but disclosed nothing about why Raimer's fortunes had reversed.
"Dr. Raimer has dedicated much of his professional career to UTMB, both as a physician and an administrative leader, and we are grateful for his service," the email stated.
"We are also grateful to the UTMB faculty, staff, researchers, clinicians, and community leaders, whose dedication to the university and hard work has made UTMB the extraordinary institution it is today.
"Like you, I look forward to supporting UTMB’s impressive trajectory and celebrating its ongoing successes.
"As you know, Dr. Charles Mouton has been serving as administrator-in-charge over the past weeks, and I am grateful that he as accepted my offer to serve as interim president as we plan a national search for a new permanent president. I will keep you apprised of our plans."
Raimer, who hasn't responded to numerous call seeking comment, was appointed president last year, but had served as interim president since 2019, after the departure of former President David Callender.
When Milliken recommended Raimer for the president position in September, he said the move was “in recognition of his outstanding service.”
At the time, Milliken also said the system planned to continue a nationwide search for Raimer’s future successor. The system had formed a search committee in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed its work.
Raimer at the time noted he had plans for the organization extending at least two years into the future.
Raimer has led the medical branch through the COVID pandemic, tricky vaccination requirements and the continued $133 million renovation of John Sealy Hospital.
He is only the fifth person to be a medical branch president since the position was created in 1967.
Raimer attended graduate school at the medical branch. In the 1970s, he opened a private pediatric practice in Galveston. His practice became affiliated with the medical branch in 1993. He has worked for the medical branch since then.
Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com
