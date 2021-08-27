GALVESTON
There were 452 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Galveston County on Friday.
The announcement, made by the Galveston County Health District just after noon, was the highest number of new cases confirmed in a single day in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
The county health district also reported eight new deaths related to COVID, the highest single-day report since February.
"This is our worst day by every metric — the number of new cases, the number of new deaths," said Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County local health authority. "I think we also had a record number of new school cases today."
Previously, when the health district announced cases topping 400, it generally was after a weekend in which it combined days or after a holiday.
DEATH TOLL
Also on Friday, the county announced eight more deaths connected to COVID-19, all occurring in August. All of the people listed in the report were unvaccinated and had other health conditions, according to the health district.
The deaths, along with others announced this week, mean more people in Galveston County died of COVID-19 in 2021 than in all of 2020. Eight months into 2021, 217 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, according to the health district. Of those, six were vaccinated, according to the health district. Last year, the county reported 210 deaths attributed to COVID.
To date, 45,421 Galveston County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic. Of those, 427 people have died. That's a little less than one in every 100 people diagnosed with the virus.
'TAKE RESPONSIBILITY'
Soon after the health district made its announcement Friday, some county officials sought to allay fears about the number, pointing out the county's daily announcement can include tests conducted over the previous days.
The record-setting number was, in part, caused by a delay in tests being reported to the district, officials said. The same delay caused the last two days of reports to be smaller, officials said.
Still, that caveat does little to change the fact Galveston County is experiencing its largest one-month surge of COVID-19 infections during the pandemic. Between Aug. 1 and Aug. 26, 6,727 positive tests were collected in Galveston County, the highest total in a one-month period with five days still left in the month.
"It's time to take responsibility for this," Keiser said. "People should be wearing masks and actually being careful about where they're going. Even for vaccinated people, there's so much of it out there, we can't tell vaccinated people you'll be OK."
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry's office responded to a request for comment about the record numbers with a statement from a spokesman noting the county has worked to make COVID tests and vaccines available to people, including at a newly opened hub that's providing booster doses at the Galveston County Health District headquarters in Texas City.
"Galveston County is committed to working with and supporting our local partners to help protect our community," county spokesman Zach Davidson said. "We encourage people to take personal responsibility and listen to the advice of their health care provider.”
HOSPITAL PRESSURE
The previous one-month high in cases was 6,557 positive tests collected in January.
The surge has pushed local hospitalizations to their highest point in more than a year, dramatically limiting space in local emergency rooms and ICUs. So far, 33 COVID-related deaths have been announced in August, the most in a single month since February.
Dr. Gulshan Sharma, the chief medical officer at the University of Texas Medical Branch, said things aren't improving in terms of the number of people in the hospital, which reached record highs last week.
"There's no major change in terms of the slowing up of cases," Sharma said. "We're continuing to see an all-time high in hospitalizations.
"People should be concerned because folks who need emergency care for non-COVID reasons will probably have a delay in their care. Emergency departments are seeing very high volumes. Urgent care clinics are seeing very high volumes. There will be a delay in care for non-COVID emergencies, as there continues to be a large volume of these patients."
Of the 60 people in intensive care units at the medical branch Friday, all but one was unvaccinated, Sharma said. The other person was only partially vaccinated.
TAKING PRECAUTIONS
Galveston County's overall vaccination rate has increased during the recent case surge. As of Friday morning, about 58 percent of the county's eligible population over the age of 12 was fully vaccinated and 67 percent of the county's population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Texas Department State Health Services. Local health officials described the increase in vaccinations in recent weeks as "modest" and not enough to curb the current spread of the virus.
There have been some new COVID-19 precautions ordered in Galveston County communities during the surge.
The city of Galveston last week announced it would limit access to city hall and face-to-face interactions with city staff members because of the rise in cases and because of an outbreak in cases circulating through its city hall.
The Texas City and Galveston school districts have issued mandatory mask mandates, despite Gov. Greg Abbott's executive orders and court rulings that such mandates are outlawed in the state. Galveston College has announced a delay in the start of most in-person classes because of the rise in cases.
On Friday, Clear Creek ISD announced it was stepping up its COVID protocols. The district hasn't issued a mask mandate; as part of the increased measure it will provide enhanced cleaning in schools, extend the length of time air conditioners are run to circulate more air and make face coverings "more visibly available" for students to use.
The district earlier this week announced plans to restart a virtual school program because of the number of COVID cases in the schools.
At previous times in the pandemic, state and local officials had issued mandates for people to wear masks indoors, banned large gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus, limited restaurant capacities and even closed Galveston's beaches to deter people from visiting the area.
There have been no efforts to take such measures by local cities, the county or the state in the most recent surge in cases.
