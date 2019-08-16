GALVESTON
The Texas Rangers have concluded an initial inquiry into the Galveston Police Department's arrest of Donald Neely, and determined nothing about the arrest warrants a criminal investigation into the actions of the two police officers who arrested Neely.
The Rangers announced the end of the inquiry Friday morning. The agency conferred with the Galveston County District Attorney's Office before deciding to end the inquiry, said Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Craig Cummings.
"At the request of the Galveston Police Department, the Texas Rangers conducted an inquiry into this matter, which has since been completed," Cummings said. "The Rangers subsequently conferred with the Galveston Co. District Attorney’s Office, which determined that there was nothing that warranted a criminal investigation."
Last week, city officials asked the Rangers to conduct a third-party investigation into Neely's Aug. 3 arrest for criminal trespassing in downtown Galveston.
During his arrest, Neely was handcuffed and attached to a line held by a mounted police officers, and walked four blocks through city streets between two horses.
Social media images of Neely's arrest sparked an international outcry against the city and the police department. Critics of the arrest accused the officers of racism, and compared the photos of Neely to historic images of slavery.
The Rangers did not describe what they did to investigate Neely's arrest and referred questions about the investigation to the district attorney's office.
On Aug. 10, the city confirmed that investigators were looking into statements made the police officers to Neely during his arrest. A witness told The Daily News that one of the officers told Neely "‘If you don’t keep walking, I’m going to drag you.'"
City officials have promised a written report about the investigation of Neely's arrest.
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office had not concluded its own investigation into Neely's arrest, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
While the Rangers were tasked with investigating whether the officers violated any criminal statutes, the sheriff's office was asked to review whether the officers violated any of the police department's own administrative procedures.
On Aug. 5, Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale said the officers who arrested Neely would be counseled about their actions, but the city and the department have not announced any other discipline actions against the officers.
Hale has said the officers followed their training in the technique they used to arrest Neely, but used poor judgement in deciding to move him across downtown instead of waiting for a police car to pick him up.
The city has not yet released the body camera recordings of Neely's arrest. The recording has been requested for release by The Daily News, other media outlets and Neely's attorneys.
The city will not release the recordings at least until the administrative investigation is completed, Barnett said.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
