GALVESTON
The woman presumed to be the first local case of coronavirus was in Galveston County when she began manifesting symptoms, health officials said Friday.
The unnamed woman resides in the northwestern part of the county but is in self-quarantine in Austin, officials said.
She had contact with a known COVID-19 case from Montgomery County and on March 5 experienced symptoms of cough and fever. She then traveled to Austin on March 6.
After several days, she sought medical care. On March 11, she was tested by the Travis County Health Department, local officials said.
Galveston County was informed about the presumptive diagnosis about 11:30 pm Thursday, officials said.
The health district is attempting to trace people who were in close contact with the woman while she was in Galveston County.
