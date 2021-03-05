TEXAS CITY
Adriana Kushner has felt the tension and anxiety for the past six months.
Inside a school building, even one that’s practicing safe distancing and masking, coughs and sniffles and fever aren’t uncommon. In the pandemic, it caused her to constantly evaluate her exposure. For that reason, Kushner was thankful for the news this week that teachers in Texas will be prioritized to receive vaccines, she said.
“When I heard about the news, I was very happy because teachers need to get the vaccine,” said Kushner, a Head Start teacher at Calvin Vincent Early Childhood Center. “The children, they’re not being vaccinated. They get colds all the time, and we don’t know if it’s just a cold or if it’s really COVID.”
President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced teachers should be prioritized as part of nationwide vaccination efforts. The Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday announced vaccine providers should immediately begin offering their vaccines to teachers.
Galveston County health officials immediately took that to heart. As early as Thursday, the University of Texas Medical Branch was confirming appointments with teachers who would otherwise not have been eligible for the vaccine. County health officials say they believe they’ve devised a system using the county waiting list and vaccination hub, which will result in most local teachers and school staff who want the vaccine to be inoculated within the next week.
The news was welcomed by some Galveston County teachers like Kushner who have been reporting to work for months. Unlike other parts of the country, Texas reopened its school buildings in the fall, while giving families the choice to send their students to class in person or virtually. Kushner taught most of her classes virtually but still had to interact with children and colleagues inside the school, she said.
‘ON THE FOREFRONT’
Although schools have required pandemic precautions such as masks and social distancing, there have been reports of infections within some schools.
“I’m excited,” said Michael Dudas, a teacher at Ball High School in Galveston who had been teaching in-person classes since the fall and is scheduled to be vaccinated on Sunday. “No one has been on the forefront more than us and first responders,”
“There’s been a lot of ups and downs with the stress of closing the schools and then wondering through the summer what it was going to be like and coming back with all the screenings,” Dudas said.
The county plans to direct teachers to medical branch clinics to get their vaccinations, said Tyler Drummond, chief of staff for Galveston County Judge Mark Henry, who has been helping organize the county’s vaccination efforts. Although some districts had requested health officials take vaccines to school buildings, officials believe it will be easier and more streamlined to use existing vaccine sites, Drummond said.
“It is a logistical impossibility at this moment for UTMB or the health district to be able to schedule to go into every specific district and campus and be able to do the process where we’re vaccinating folks,” Drummond said.
The ambitious plan to vaccinate so many teachers so quickly could be a preview of how the county will handle an even greater expansion in weeks to come.
RAPID EXPANSION
County officials didn’t expect the announcement that teachers would be allowed to be vaccinated this week, they said.
But it dovetailed with county and state plans to vaccinate more people. That expansion could come later this month, Texas health officials said.
It’s unclear whether the next expansion will be based on occupations — with certain jobs being prioritized over others — or some other criteria. On a national level, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the Phase 1C include people between ages 65 and 74 and younger people with health conditions. But Texas has offered vaccines to those people for weeks.
Galveston County on Friday began a major push to sign more people up to its COVID-19 vaccine waiting list, which directs people to get vaccinations either at University of Texas Medical Branch clinic or the county’s vaccination hub at Walter Hall Park in League City.
The county on Friday took an unusual route to get the word out it wanted more people on its waiting list by using an emergency alert system usually meant to warn people during hurricanes and other natural disaster.
The county’s stepped-up messaging effort was for two reasons, Drummond said. The waiting list has almost been exhausted of people who meet the state’s qualifications for vaccines, and officials want to make sure they get as many people in that group signed up as soon as possible.
The new signups also will allow the county to prepare for the state’s qualification expansion, Drummond said.
The county is nearing a point of rapid expansion, Drummond said. The number of vaccines being sent to the county will more than double next week, according to distribution information released by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“There’s limited guidance to kind of plan ahead on what this is going to look like locally,” Drummond said. “We’re just trying to be nimble with the fact that we can pivot on a moment’s notice and try take care of folks here in the county. For the most part, to date, we’re pretty proud of where we’re at.”
To date, more than 100,000 COVID vaccinations have been administered in Galveston County. More than 35,000 county residents have been fully vaccinated, and another 56,000 residents have received their first dose. Per capita, Galveston County is one of the most-vaccinated counties in all of Texas.
