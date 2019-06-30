LEAGUE CITY
A dramatic series of events that started with a kidnapping in Houston and ended with police pursuit in League City left two men shot and three men in police custody on Sunday morning, police said.
At 12:42 a.m., Texas City police were called out to a house in the 3000 block of Somerset Avenue to a report of a shooting, department spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
Three men, who were not immediately identified, had apparently kidnapped a fourth man in Houston and forced him to drive to the house in Texas City, Bjerke said. The kidnapped man was a friend of the resident of the house in Texas City, Bjerke said.
When they arrived in Texas City, there was a gunfight between the group and the person in the house, Bjerke said.
During the altercation, the kidnapped man was shot in the leg, Bjerke said. He fled and officers later found him on Rust Avenue, a block south of the altercation, and the man was transported to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, Bjerke said. His injuries were not life-threatening, Bjerke said.
The three other men fled Texas City and were intercepted by League City police on Interstate 45 near the NASA Bypass, Bjerke said. One man got out of the car with a weapon, Bjerke said. One man was shot in the buttocks while trying to flee, Bjerke said.
Bjerke did not confirm whether it was a League City Police Department officer who shot the man. The League City Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday morning.
All three men were detained and are being held by League City police, he said.
No charges are being filed in Texas City, Bjerke said.
Sunday morning, Houston police were en route to League City to interview the three men, Bjerke said.
