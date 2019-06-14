TEXAS CITY
A man accused of practicing dentistry without a license was arrested after a woman complained about a pair of dentures, according to a police complaint.
John Brito, 78, of Texas City, was charged Wednesday with violating the Texas Dentistry Act, according to the Texas City Police Department.
The charge is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Police received the complaint that lead to Brito's arrest in May, according to case records.
A woman contacted the department after she paid Brito $375 to fit her for dentures, according to the complaint.
The woman told police she developed sores in her mouth after Brito took impressions for the dentures, according to the complaint.
The woman told police Brito wrote her name and payment into a ledger, and that she also saw other impressions and molds in Brito's kitchen, according to the complaint.
Police raided Brito's home Wednesday morning and found dental tools and medical books, according to the complaint.
Brito, whose name is also listed as Juan in police records, was being held Friday in the Galveston County Jail on $50,000 bond.
