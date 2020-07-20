LEAGUE CITY
When someone in La Marque needs a face mask to help stem the spread of COVID-19, they don’t need to go to the store or cut up an old T-shirt. They just need to drive over to city hall.
As part of the its federally funded fight against COVID-19, the city has set up a drive-up face mask handout program. People who can show they live in the city can pull up to city hall and get masks at no cost.
The mask program is just one of many items that La Marque intends to pay for with the more than $900,000 it was allocated in federal COVID-19 relief through the CARES Act.
“We’ve had expenses on everything,” La Marque City Manager Charles “Tink” Jackson said. “From buying masks and stuff that we’re passing out to the public, overtime related expenses. Every time we haul somebody in an ambulance right now, if they’re COVID positive, we have to disinfect that entire ambulance. There’s a whole bunch of stuff we didn’t budget for that we didn’t do.”
Municipal costs like La Marque’s are widespread in the county. Other cities have done different items with the millions of dollars in COVID aid they were distributed earlier this year.
But it’s partially the use of the funds, and whether they’re being spent quickly and efficiently, that’s at the center of a growing disagreement in the county. Galveston County Judge Mark Henry has asked cities to contribute 18 percent of their CARES Act funding to a county-wide testing program managed by the county and the University of Texas Medical Branch.
Last week, the League City council rejected that request, and with the rejection lobbed a series of criticisms about Henry’s leadership through the pandemic.
But League City is not the only city to express skepticism about the program. In La Marque, the city council officially tabled discussion of funding the program last week. In Galveston, any mention of the testing program was left off the city council’s upcoming agenda. And in Dickinson, city officials said they were still reviewing their own spending plans before committing to the program.
“I really want to understand how to utilize some of the expenditures,” said Chris Heard, Dickinson’s city administrator. “I’m looking at what are eligible costs and how we can utilize those costs. I don’t want to say we’re going to spend it this way or that way.”
Heard said the city does have COVID-19-related expenses it needs to take care of, including potentially making improvements at city hall that would make social distancing and meeting virtually easier.
The CARES Act money carries a state-imposed requirement that at least 75 percent of the funds be used on things like medical expenses, direct public health expenses and payroll for frontline workers. The other 25 percent can be used for other programs, like grants for businesses affected by the pandemic.
Because of the number of direct costs it is incurring, La Marque has told county officials that the city could contribute some money to the program, if there was any funding left over at the end of the year, Jackson said.
“We have a lot of expenses that are COVID-related, and we don’t know how we’re sitting in our budget,” Jackson said. “There was a lot of questions, and they were asking for a big chunk of money.”
In a similar vein, Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle said he thought the test program was an important thing to help pay for — but had asked the county to provide information on how many Texas City residents were being treated.
He said he might potentially propose paying for the costs of uninsured Texas City residents who have been tested through the program, which, he acknowledged, could ultimately be more or less than the county’s 18 percent ask.
“I have a fiduciary duty to my citizens,” Doyle said. “I think testing is certainly something that funding needs to go to.”
Galveston City Manager Brian Maxwell said he had discussed the program with county officials and was unclear over whether the county would still seek money from Galveston following League City’s rejection of the program.
Still, Galveston has contributed to countywide efforts to respond to the pandemic, through its program to test service industry workers and through a payment it made to the Galveston County Health District to help pay for contact-tracing software, Maxwell said. People don’t have to be residents of Galveston to access the service industry worker testing as long as they work on the island.
“We were putting up other money anyway,” Maxwell said. “We’re still serving the same uninsured population. We’re already doing that.”
The county has told city leaders that its testing program costs about $50,000 per week and would cost about $3.5 million to fund during the last six months of 2020. Henry argues the county testing program, which has contributed to Galveston’s high per-capita testing rate, is something that should be supported by every local government.
The program is advertised as a free-test-for-all program, though the people who have insurance are covered through that means, instead of out of the program’s funds.
The county itself received $2.3 million in CARES Act funding and has received commitments for funding from Bayou Vista, Clear Lake Shores, Friendswood, Hitchcock, Kemah and Santa Fe. Of that amount, the county has sent $380,500 to the Galveston County Health District to hire additional nurses and epidemiologists to help respond to COVID-19 and committed $1.4 million to the testing program.
In League City, some leaders appear to have second thoughts about their opposition to the county program. The city council is scheduled to meet today in a special meeting to reconsider the county’s request to fund the testing program.
The county had requested that League City provide $1.04 million to the program, out of the total $5.7 million total that was allocated to the city. To date, League City has spent $873,430 on costs related to COVID-19, according to information included in the council’s agenda packet.
There is at least another $851,577 that League City expects to spend through the rest of the year, including proposed COVID-19 improvements to the League City library, testing programs for employees and businesses and upgrades to heating and air conditioning systems around the city, according to the packet.
As of Monday, League City had nearly $3 million in unallocated money from its COVID-19 funds, but many of the proposed programs also did not have an estimated cost.
