BOLIVAR PENINSULA
Thousands of people are without power on Bolivar Peninsula on Thursday morning because of Tropical Storm Imelda.
Entergy Texas, which supplies power to the peninsula, reported as many as 5,000 homes and businesses on the peninsula were without power.
The company blamed thunderstorms and lightning for knocking out power and did not provide an estimate for when it will be restored.
It could be a long wait.
Entergy supplies power to a wide swath of southeast Texas, including Chambers and Jefferson counties. Those counties had been under a deluge of rain from Imelda since Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning, with some areas receiving as much as 30 inches of rain in 24 hours.
Some of the worst flooding appears to have happened in Winnie, the unincorporated community in Chambers County that connects with the peninsula via state Highway 124.
Bolivar Peninsula is not cut off because of the storm. The Galveston-Port Bolivar ferry is still operating.
Going to be a bad for Chambers county and Beaumont; their flood situation is similar to ours due to Harvey in Sept-2017.
