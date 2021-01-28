Monday is the deadline to pay your 2020 property taxes, officials at the Galveston County Tax Office said.
For homeowners 65 and older, disabled persons, disabled veterans, surviving spouses of disabled veterans, and those still affected by Hurricane Harvey and recent state-declared disasters, the one-fourth installment payment option also is available.
Those payments are due Monday. The remaining installments will be due March 31, May 31 and Aug. 2.
The Galveston and League City branches of the tax office will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to accept payments, or payments can be dropped off in the yellow payment boxes at any full-time location or in the black payment box at the Friendswood City Hall driveway.
All payments must be postmarked by Monday. Payments also can be paid online at www.galcotax.com or by calling 866-865-1433 or 866-865-1435 (Spanish).
For information, call 877-766-2284 or 409-766-2481.
— Angela Wilson
