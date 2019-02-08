DICKINSON
Police are investigating an early Friday morning three-vehicle accident that left one man dead on FM 517, officials said.
Dickinson police at about 12:56 a.m. received a call about a man lodged under a vehicle in the 1200 block of W FM 517, officials said.
Officers responded and found a man dead at the scene, along with three vehicles, police said.
An initial investigation found the man, the driver of a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle, got into an accident with a 2007 Mazda, and he was ejected from the motorcycle and struck by a third vehicle, police said.
Investigators believe alcohol was not a factor in the accident, police said.
The driver of the second vehicle, who officers did not name, received a citation for failure to yield, police said.
Police are not releasing the name of the victim until they notify family members, officials said.
