A couple watches the reenactment of the reading of General Order No. 3 at the old U.S. Custom House in Galveston on Sunday, June 19, 2022, during a Juneteenth celebration and christening of the building as the June Nineteenth Museum.
Sharon Batiste Gillins rings the freedom bell after reading General Order No. 3 on the steps of the Galveston County Courthouse on Sunday, June 19, 2022, during the Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church’s annual Emancipation March from the courthouse to the church.
Sharon Batiste Gillins reads General Order No. 3 on the steps of the Galveston County Courthouse on Sunday, June 19, 2022, as Christian Senigal and her husband, Carlton, from Lafayette, Louisiana, listen. Gillins’ reading is part of the Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church’s annual Emancipation March from the courthouse to the church.
Portraying Gen. Gordon Granger, Rev. Stephen Duncan, left, reads General Order No. 3 on the steps of the U.S. Custom House in Galveston on Sunday, June 19, 2022, during a Juneteenth celebration and christening of the building as the June Nineteenth Museum.
Catherine Judson christens the old U.S. Custom House at 20th and Postoffice streets in Galveston as the June Nineteenth Museum on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Judson’s husband, Mark, who died in January, was one of the founders of the museum project.
The official reading of General Order No. 3, which on June 19, 1865, announced all enslaved people in Texas were free, was reenacted at the historic U.S. Custom House, 1918 Postoffice St. in downtown Galveston, on Sunday.
Kevin L. Jackson, a noted writer and entrepreneur, emceed the event and welcomed numerous speakers, performers and presenters, including U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and Galveston Mayor Craig Brown.
Later Sunday, members of the Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church held an Emancipation March from the downtown Galveston County Courthouse, 722 21st St., to the church at 2013 Broadway.
With the ringing of the freedom bell, more than 50 marchers sang songs of jubilation as they made their way toward the Reedy Chapel.
After the march, attendees enjoyed music, games and food from numerous vendors who were on hand. The church holds an annual celebration in conjunction with the Juneteenth holiday to commemorate the reading of the historic order that made all people free in Texas.
