GALVESTON

The official reading of General Order No. 3, which on June 19, 1865, announced all enslaved people in Texas were free, was reenacted at the historic U.S. Custom House, 1918 Postoffice St. in downtown Galveston, on Sunday.

Kevin L. Jackson, a noted writer and entrepreneur, emceed the event and welcomed numerous speakers, performers and presenters, including U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and Galveston Mayor Craig Brown.

Later Sunday, members of the Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church held an Emancipation March from the downtown Galveston County Courthouse, 722 21st St., to the church at 2013 Broadway.

With the ringing of the freedom bell, more than 50 marchers sang songs of jubilation as they made their way toward the Reedy Chapel.

After the march, attendees enjoyed music, games and food from numerous vendors who were on hand. The church holds an annual celebration in conjunction with the Juneteenth holiday to commemorate the reading of the historic order that made all people free in Texas.

