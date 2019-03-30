GALVESTON

Police early Saturday were investigating the death a person on 38th Street, officials said.

Investigators as of about 10 a.m. weren’t willing to rule out any potential cause of death for the body found about 7:20 a.m. at 38th Street and Avenue P ½, Galveston Police Department Capt. Josh Schirard said.

“It was an unattended death,” Schirard said. “Any time we have that, we want to make sure we cover all our bases.”

Officers at the scene taped off the area around the scene while investigators searched the area.

Matt deGrood: 409-683-5230; matt.degrood@galvnews.com

Locations

Reporter

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription