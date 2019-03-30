GALVESTON
Police early Saturday were investigating the death a person on 38th Street, officials said.
Investigators as of about 10 a.m. weren’t willing to rule out any potential cause of death for the body found about 7:20 a.m. at 38th Street and Avenue P ½, Galveston Police Department Capt. Josh Schirard said.
“It was an unattended death,” Schirard said. “Any time we have that, we want to make sure we cover all our bases.”
Officers at the scene taped off the area around the scene while investigators searched the area.
