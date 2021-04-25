Fingers are still being pointed as to who holds ultimate responsibility for the February winter storm that left Texas residents freezing in the dark for days. But what will it take to keep such a massive failure of the state's electrical system from happening again?
The Question of the Week is: Do you think Texas lawmakers are taking the right actions to prevent a repeat of February’s grid collapse?
• Yes
• No
(1) comment
Texas lawmakers are predominantly Republicans therefore they aren’t going to place the blame on the loss of electricity where it truly belongs, that is to blame the oil and gas companies of neglecting to plan on future weather conditions. The placement of money in the pockets of the Republicans automatically pushes the blame elsewhere. Until we have congressmen who actually work for the people of texas instead of the oil and gas companies, nothing legitimate will happen.
