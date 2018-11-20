DICKINSON
The city will conduct two tests of its emergency alert system Friday, Dickinson Police Department officials said.
The tests will be conducted at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. The city will send out automated phone calls, text messages and emails to people who have signed up for its alert system.
Residents can sign up for the alert system at https://dickinsonalert.bbcportal.com/entry. Residents with limited or no computer access can use computers at the Dickinson Public Library, 4411 state Highway 3 in Dickinson, to register.
— John Wayne Ferguson
