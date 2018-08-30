GALVESTON
The Galveston Police Department is warning island visitors they might be ticketed or their cars towed this holiday weekend if they attempt to park on parts of Seawall Boulevard overnight.
The city on Thursday announced police would strictly enforce a city ordinance that prohibits parking on parts of Seawall Boulevard between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.
The prohibition applies to areas between 6th and 59th streets and from 63rd to 89th streets. It does not apply to areas around the fishing piers at 61st Street and 91st Street, officials said.
Galveston restricted parking times on Seawall Boulevard for years to prevent people from camping on beaches there for long stretches of time.
The emphasis on parking this weekend meant to give equal access to the beach for everyone, Galveston police Chief Vernon Hale said.
"On holiday weekends, when the island is busiest, police officers often see people lining up early to park and enjoy the beach," Hale said. "For this reason, we want to make sure everyone has a fair opportunity to park and there are not cars blocking spaces."
— John Wayne Ferguson
