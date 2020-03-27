The Galveston Independent School District Board of Trustees on Wednesday voted unanimously to move an election, in which island voters would decide on $200 million in school bonds, to November as officials attempt to reduce the spread of coronavirus by limiting public interaction.
The bond election initially was planned for May.
Multiple bond items include $185 million to build a new Ball High School, with separate smaller bonds for a new natatorium on the high school campus and improvements to Courville Stadium.
After much deliberation, the board decided in February to place the bond referenda on the May ballot but changed that decision Wednesday.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, Trustee Dr. Matthew Hay announced he would resign his position.
In a letter, Hay explained that his daughter wants to apply to teach within the district and, by state law, she cannot be hired by the district as long as he serves on the board.
There are two options for replacing Hay, said Tony Brown, board president.
“Either the board can, by majority vote, appoint a trustee to fill the rest of his term, or since his term expires in November, we could leave the position unfilled until the November election.”
The board will likely make a decision about how to proceed at the April board meeting, Brown said.
Under state law, Hay remains a trustee until he is officially replaced, Brown said.
“We’ll certainly miss him, but I understand his reason for resigning,” Brown said.
