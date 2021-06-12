GALVESTON
The Texas Press Association named The Galveston County Daily News among the state’s best during its annual convention, held this year in Denton on Saturday.
The association also named Coast Monthly the best magazine produced by its member newspapers.
The Daily News won first place for general excellence among the state’s daily papers, along with 12 other awards, 10 of those also first places.
“I am extremely proud of our staff and the statewide recognition they bring to our community,” said Leonard Woolsey, publisher of The Daily News.
“Not only is The Daily News the oldest newspaper in Texas, but now recognized as the best in Texas by the Texas Press Association.
“We love this community and are honored to serve it.”
First places:
Advertising Design: Dortheia Armstrong, Eric Satterly, Mike Rode
Feature Photography: Stuart Villanueva, Jennifer Reynolds
General Excellence: Staff
News Photography: Stuart Villanueva, Jennifer Reynolds
Online Live Coverage: Tropical Storm Imelda, Staff
Page Design: Dave Mathews, Seames O’Grady, Keenan Betz
Sports Coverage: James LaCombe
Sports Photography: Kevin M. Cox, Stuart Villanueva
Special Section: 125 Years of The Grand, Staff
Best Magazine: Coast Monthly, Sept. 2019, Staff
Sweepstakes: Staff
Second place:
News Writing: Matt deGrood, Keri Heath
Fourth place:
Community Service: Citizen of the Year 2020, Staff
(2) comments
Congratulations you guys.
Congratulations to the GCDN: Named The Galveston County Daily News among the state’s best during its annual convention on Saturday; and Coast Monthly the best magazine produced by its member newspapers. Coast Magazine is an awesome publication; writing and photography!
