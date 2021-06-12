GALVESTON

The Texas Press Association named The Galveston County Daily News among the state’s best during its annual convention, held this year in Denton on Saturday.

The association also named Coast Monthly the best magazine produced by its member newspapers.

The Daily News won first place for general excellence among the state’s daily papers, along with 12 other awards, 10 of those also first places.

“I am extremely proud of our staff and the statewide recognition they bring to our community,” said Leonard Woolsey, publisher of The Daily News.

“Not only is The Daily News the oldest newspaper in Texas, but now recognized as the best in Texas by the Texas Press Association.

“We love this community and are honored to serve it.”

First places:

Advertising Design: Dortheia Armstrong, Eric Satterly, Mike Rode

Feature Photography: Stuart Villanueva, Jennifer Reynolds

General Excellence: Staff

News Photography: Stuart Villanueva, Jennifer Reynolds

Online Live Coverage: Tropical Storm Imelda, Staff

Page Design: Dave Mathews, Seames O’Grady, Keenan Betz

Sports Coverage: James LaCombe

Sports Photography: Kevin M. Cox, Stuart Villanueva

Special Section: 125 Years of The Grand, Staff

Best Magazine: Coast Monthly, Sept. 2019, Staff

Sweepstakes: Staff

Second place:

News Writing: Matt deGrood, Keri Heath

Fourth place:

Community Service: Citizen of the Year 2020, Staff

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Gary Scoggin

Congratulations you guys.

Report Add Reply
Jose' Boix

Congratulations to the GCDN: Named The Galveston County Daily News among the state’s best during its annual convention on Saturday; and Coast Monthly the best magazine produced by its member newspapers. Coast Magazine is an awesome publication; writing and photography!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription