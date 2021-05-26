GALVESTON
Voters in City Council District 1 will choose a new representative in an August special election.
Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday approved the city's request to hold a special council election Aug. 28. The election will determine a successor to Councilman the Rev. E.R. Johnson, who died in April of complications after heart surgery.
The city council sent Abbott a request for a special election last week. Without Abbott's blessing, the city would have had to wait until the next uniform election date in November to replace Johnson.
Waiting until November was unacceptable because it would leave the island's only minority-majority voting district without representation for at least seven months, the city argued. That time would have included a critical period when leaders plan to redraw district boundaries based on the results of the 2020 census.
Abbott cited the redistricting in his reasoning for allowing the special election.
District 1 encompasses most areas between Harborside Drive and Avenue O, and between 25th and 59th streets.
Since the district was redrawn after the 2010 census, the District 1 representatives — Cornelia Harris Banks, Tarris Woods, Amy Bly and Johnson — have been the only Black members on the seven-person city council.
Galveston's population is about 17 percent Black, according to census estimates.
The city council plans Thursday to vote on setting the final details of the election. Election day will be Aug. 28, with early voting beginning Aug. 16.
City officials said they would likely designate two voting locations for the race but didn't immediately announce where those sites would be.
The city also hasn't determined when it will begin accepting ballot applications for the race or when the deadline for applications will be.
To qualify as a candidate for the District 1 seat, a person must be at least 18 years old, a resident of the city and have lived inside the boundaries of the district for at least a year.
The person elected to replace Johnson will complete his two-year term that ends in May 2022.
