GALVESTON
Traffic headed onto the Bolivar Peninsula backed up at the ferry landing and along Seawall Boulevard for more than a mile to Fourth Street on Saturday morning.
Traffic snarls at the landing where Galveston-Port Bolivar ferry boats pick up cars and trucks for transit to the peninsula are common every spring and summer, but Saturday's was a first during COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings applied across the state.
Peninsula beaches are among only a few open in the entire state.
Galveston County reopened beaches on Bolivar Peninsula April 13 after prohibiting people from being on its 27 miles of beaches on the peninsula to limit crowds during the Easter holiday weekend.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office deployed extra patrols to manage crowds, which had been mostly family gatherings, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
“It’s been busy on the peninsula the last three to four days,” Trochesset said. “With Galveston beaches being closed, people who were cooped up are trying to enjoy the beaches and nice weather.”
Ryan Kutter, who lives on Bolivar Peninsula often with his family in their second home, has also seen an uptick in visitors since the beaches reopened, he said.
“It’s been nuts, the amount of traffic we’ve seen,” Kutter said. “My fear is that it’s going to get crazy over here. Hopefully, people will respect our space and be smart about the health guidelines that have been set in place.”
Kutter hopes all the beaches open up soon, he said.
“I don’t blame people for wanting to get out,” Kutter said. “We pay taxes here, too, and so as long as we respect each other and obey the rules, I’m OK with visitors on the beach.”
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said he intended for the beaches to remain open for the foreseeable future, but he left open the possibility that the county could close them again if crowds on the peninsula get out of hand.
“If people do as we ask, it will stay this way,” Henry said. “If they start congregating, we’ll go back to closing it.”
