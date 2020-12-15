GALVESTON
Over the past two years, Craig Brown has gone from councilman, to mayor pro tem, to acting mayor.
After Tuesday’s runoff election, Brown is mayor-elect.
Brown defeated Roger “Bo” Quiroga, 3,726 to 3,182 votes in the runoff election, capturing almost 54 percent of the ballots, according to complete but unofficial results.
Although general election outcomes set the stage for a complete city council turnover, incumbents held to their positions in Districts 3 and 5.
“I’m very excited and I’m happy to assume the role of the mayor,” Brown said. “I’m looking forward to bringing everybody together and to continue to move the island forward. I’m ready to hit the ground running.”
The results are a reversal of fortune for Brown, who came in second in the Nov. 3 general election, trailing Quiroga by 1,100 votes.
Over the past six weeks, the race for mayor became more heated than it had been during the almost two years that Brown and Quiroga, a former mayor, had spent campaigning.
In an unusual move, Quiroga accepted advertising help from the Galveston County Republican Party, which normally doesn’t involve itself in city politics. The party sponsored ads labeling Brown a liberal and promoting Quiroga to conservative voters on the island.
Brown criticized Quiroga for involving off-island groups in a local election.
Quiroga, 67, campaigned heavily on criticizing the city’s financial state and the salaries of the city’s administrative leaders, and accused city leadership of unethical behavior and favoritism.
Brown defended the status quo and argued Galveston is in better financial health now than during any time in recent history.
Brown, 74, has served on the city council, representing District 2, since 2014. Before that, he served as the chairman of the Galveston Park Board of Trustees. A retired pediatric dentist, he also owns and leases commercial and residential property around the city.
Brown has acted as the city’s top elected official since July, when Jim Yarbrough stepped down from the mayor’s office, citing health risks presented by COVID-19.
Yarbrough served three terms of mayor and was term-limited. His term was extended, and the mayor and council races were delayed, after Gov. Greg Abbott allowed cities to postpone May municipal elections as a precaution against the spread of the virus.
As acting mayor, Brown has had to deal with the ongoing fallout of the pandemic, although he hasn’t used emergency powers to institute closures or other precautions as Yarbrough had done in the early part of the year.
In August, Brown ordered the city’s first mandatory evacuation in 12 years as Hurricane Laura sped through the Gulf of Mexico. The hurricane ultimately missed Galveston and slammed into Louisiana.
The backing of city voters will allow Brown to move more confidently on issues, he said.
“Being mayor pro tem, that was an honor, but it was not an honor bestowed on me by the voters of Galveston,” Brown said. “I always looked at this mayoral race to solidify my position as the mayor of the city.”
Brown said he had a list of “20-something” items he intends to address as mayor.
Galveston operates a city-manager form of government, which limits the mayor’s executive powers. Despite that, the mayor has the ability to control the city council’s agenda. During an emergency, the mayor also can issue executive orders without getting approval from the city council.
Brown will be joined on the council by two incumbents who won reelection Tuesday night.
In District 3, the city’s downtown district, incumbent Councilman David Collins defeated former councilman Frank Maceo, 646 votes to 549 votes. Like Brown, Collins had come in second in the general election.
In District 5, incumbent Councilman John Paul Listowski defeated former Galveston school board Trustee Beau Rawlins, 821 votes to 558 votes. The district represents areas of the island around 61st Street and near Seawall Boulevard.
In District 2, Ball High School teacher William Schuster defeated Pam Bass, 805 votes to 311, to fill the seat Brown vacated. At 33 years old, Schuster is one of the youngest people to serve on the Galveston City Council in recent memory.
In November’s election, E.R. Johnson was elected the District 1 council seat; Bill Quiroga was elected to District 4; and Marie Robb was elected to District 6.
All the candidates serve two-year terms. The next city council election will be in May 2022.
