GALVESTON
The patients who end up on the 11th floor of Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston are the people of the small percentages.
Of the millions of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19, only a relative few fall dangerously ill.
Those whose conditions have deteriorated to dry coughs and fevers and need ventilators and life-saving measures to survive end up in a lonely room near the top of Galveston County’s largest hospital.
As the rest of the world looks with hope at the news of a vaccine or debates the pros and cons of harsher lockdowns to help stop further spread of the virus, the doctors and nurses at the University of Texas Medical Branch are just hoping people don’t become complacent in taking precautions against COVID-19.
It’s been 10 months since the medical branch began treating COVID-19 patients in Galveston, and the situation at Jennie Sealy Hospital is relatively calm. The number of patients at the hospital spiked in June and July, said Dr. Mohammed Fathi Zaidan, a pulmonologist who helps manage the intensive care unit.
Coronavirus cases are on the rise again across Texas, but the medical branch isn’t yet treating as many severely ill patients as it was earlier in the year, Zaidan said.
“There’s a lot of sick people that are coming in quite severely requiring high levels of support and high levels of oxygen and facing severe complications,” Zaidan said. “There’s been a lot of patients in and out, luckily it’s less than before, but there does seem to be a recent rise. But we gained a lot of experience from the highest peaks from before, and we are well prepared if it goes up.”
The number of people being treated in Galveston County and surrounding areas has flirted with rates high enough to prompt renewed restrictions on businesses, but hasn’t remained high enough to cause the state to act.
When 15 percent of hospital beds in the region are being used by COVID patients, the state considers it a trigger for lockdowns. But even if the medical branch met that threshold, it wouldn’t create a dire situation for its hospital, officials said.
Hospital leaders say they’re confident they can handle more COVID-19 patients if they’re called to do so. And Galveston County’s largest medical provider isn’t in panic mode over rising cases.
“We have plenty of beds,” said Dr. Gulshan Sharna, the medical branch’s chief medical officer. “We are not going to send patients away. It doesn’t matter what the numbers are.”
Indeed, the scene at the medical branch on Thursday wasn’t of a hospital in deep crisis. Patients aren’t lying in hallways, crowding corridors and overwhelming staff. The rise in cases has made the hospital busier, but experience and preparations have bolstered the confidence of people who will face down the worst cases face-to-face.
“We’ve really honed down on what works and what doesn’t work,” Zaidan said.
During the summer, there was a lot more movement and many more people in the intensive care units, Zaidan said. Patients were dying more regularly. Things felt less controlled.
That doesn’t mean facing COVID-19 is easy. The situation doctors and nurses in the hospital face on a daily basis is draining, emotionally and physically, they said.
In the ICU, the hospital tries to limit the number of people entering a single room. Often, one nurse is the only person who interacts with a patient, and that nurse tries to complete as many tasks inside a room at one time to limit exposures to the virus.
Stands holding intravenous drugs have been set up outside patients’ doors, with tubes stretching across rooms to reach them without a person having to enter to change medications.
Family visits are limited mostly to interactions through tablet computers.
Caring for the sickest patients can weigh heavily on nurses and staff.
“It’s exhausting,” said Tara Mayton, a registered nurse who has helped treat COVID patients since the beginning of the pandemic. “There is no family support for these patients, so we’re the interim between the doctors and the family.”
Often the message she’s communicating to the family is scary, she said.
Meanwhile, nurses and doctors themselves are dealing with their own struggles. Mayton spent months at a time apart from her children in an effort to protect them from exposure to the virus, while also working 12-hour shifts she said.
The idea that there might be hope in the form of a vaccine on the horizon has raised some optimism among the hospital staff.
But the vaccine rollout will take months before it’s available in mass quantities, and between now and then, there likely will be many more hospitalizations.
The message from the front line is simple: Hold on, don’t get complacent and try to stay out of the hospital.
“It’s worse than what you think,” Mayton said. “Most people have a hospital experience, either by visiting someone or being treated themselves. This is that, minus any support patient wise. The patient themselves are alone, and we as nurses and hospital staff only have each other.
“There’s nobody else that can help us, “ she said. “It’s lonely.”
