All students and staff at Satori Elementary School, 2503 Sealy Ave., will be required wear face masks on the first day of school Aug. 26.
The uptick in Delta-variant COVID cases led leaders of the private school to require masks, although public schools can’t mandate masking under a July 29 executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott.
“As we are a private school, we do not have to follow Gov. Abbott's executive order,” said Claire Wilkins, executive director at Satori.
Earlier this summer before COVID cases resurged, private school administrators in Galveston prepared for a new year with eased COVID-19 restrictions.
During the previous 18 months of the pandemic, Satori’s usual emphasis on creative problem solving and real-world learning fit the situation, Wilkins said.
“The students were vocal in their support of their school and each other, and in the realization of how very blessed they were to be in school and feel completely safe and loved,” Wilkins said.
“And we were safe, masks in place every single day without complaint, and kids and teachers sanitizing daily," she said. "It was a team effort.”
Part of the new normal is sharing ideas with other schools and organizations and noting how other groups approach the same issues with different tactics.
Wilkins participates in the Galveston Independent Leadership Team with administrators from two other private schools on the island — Trinity Episcopal School, 720 23rd St., and Holy Family Catholic School, 2601 Ursuline St.
Besides private school administrators, the consortium includes charter schools Odyssey Academy, 2412 61st St.; and Ambassadors Preparatory Academy, 5001 Ave. U.
Private schools also talk regularly with Galveston Independent School District administrators and Galveston County Health Department officials, Wilkins said.
Dr. Philip Keiser is one of the most important people Mark Ravelli, head of school at Trinity, keeps in touch with, Ravelli said.
“There’s not much of a learning loss for our students,” he said.
At Trinity during the previous school year, most students attended classes at the school, and by the end of the school year, only four students were using remote learning, Ravelli said.
“All children stayed safe and stayed in school,” Ravelli said. “Masked kids meant fewer colds and illness.”
At Satori, enrollment suffered during the previous school year. The school lost more than 50 percent of its students, Wilkins said.
“As a private school, that translates into a loss of over 50 percent tuition-based income,” Wilkins said. “All educators and staff took a 35 percent pay reduction without complaint.”
Operations and procedures will be a bit fluid as the new school year starts, and Wilkins will rely on the Galveston County Health Department for recommendations, she said.
