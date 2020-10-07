GALVESTON
Hurricane Delta is on track to make landfall in Louisiana but could still cause inclement weather along the coast of Galveston County, forecasters with the National Weather Service in League City said Wednesday.
The system slammed into the Yucatan Peninsula and, as of Wednesday, was moving into the Gulf of Mexico, said Brian Kamman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in League City.
The storm weakened to a Category 2 hurricane with about 105 mph winds, officials said.
Parts of Galveston County nearest to the water could begin seeing the effects of the storm sometime Thursday evening, Kamman said.
The biggest threat locally could be some coastal flooding in low-lying areas on Galveston and Bolivar Peninsula, Kamman said. Forecasters project storm surge could be about 1 to 3 feet higher than normal along the coast.
Northern parts of the county could see wind gusts of 20 mph, while residents on the island might see gusts up to 35 mph, Kamman said.
Forecasters project Hurricane Delta will make landfall somewhere between Lake Charles and Lafayette, Louisiana, Kamman said.
That’s generally the same area pounded by Hurricane Laura in August. That Category 4 hurricane landed just south of Lake Charles with 150 mph winds and a storm surge as high as 15 feet, according to The Associated Press.
“It looks like we’ve dodged another bullet,” Kamman said.
