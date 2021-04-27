DICKINSON
Here come the brides — and many of them.
As vaccinations increase and the state continues to reopen as coronavirus pandemic restrictions ease, more couples are finally hosting their long-delayed weddings.
The boom in weddings and receptions means many venues, caterers, florists and others in the event industry have quickly filling calendars through the year and well into 2022.
The demand isn’t quite back to 2019 levels for Tuscan Courtyard, an event venue at 7001 state Highway 3 in Dickinson, but it’s getting close, owner Angela Ha said.
During the early months of the pandemic, the venue was essentially closed, she said.
“All we do are big social gatherings, and if everyone is too afraid to be part of a gathering, that puts us in a really tough spot,” Ha said.
Now, more people are getting vaccinated, so more couples are feeling comfortable moving forward, she said.
“They are just so tired of postponing that they just do it,” Ha said.
When the pandemic launched statewide restrictions on gatherings last April, many couples who’d been planning to get married postponed the date of their parties. Others moved ahead with their plans but limited attendance to close family, wore masks and kept people socially distanced.
These days, the demand from delayed ceremonies is starting to hit and wedding-related businesses are booked.
Lisa Hedrick, owner of Hedrick’s Catering & Events, 1416 E. Main St. in League City, is booked through the end of the year and starting to fill up for 2022.
Before the pandemic, couples typically booked their caterer about three months in advance, Hedrick said.
“January is normally a down month for us,” she said. “January 2022, we have every weekend booked.”
So many people are booking that they’re actually taking Fridays and Thursdays, days not typical for weddings, said Laura Vines, owner of Waterfront Event Center, 1723 61st St. in Galveston.
Many couples already got their marriage licenses in 2020 and now are having the follow-up parties, she said.
“Some are still doing it again with the ceremony,” Vines said. “They’re just having a one-year anniversary reception party.”
Some other traditions, like wedding size and the meal, are changing.
More people want to have their ceremony and reception entirely outside, Ha said.
The large weddings that Hedrick caters are typically around 350 people, but in the last 12 months, a large wedding has been 200 people, she said.
People are also sticking to table service meals for the time being, she said.
“The buffet is long gone right now,” Hedrick said.
Those small events are fine, but the large events often make the business for those in the industry, said Marshall Monroe, owner of island-based Coastal Catering.
Monroe’s business was down 70 percent last year, he said.
“You can make money doing really small events, but it’s very difficult to make a living doing small events,” Monroe said.
By and large, many weddings are getting back to normal, he said.
Many couples who had weddings scheduled for 2020 rescheduled multiple times. They’re not waiting anymore.
“A year later, they’re finally past that,” Monroe said.
People really ought to give themselves a little more time to plan this year because there is such a heavy demand on venues, caterers and florists, said Connie DeRome, owner of Island Flowers.
DeRome helped create the Galveston Bridal Group, a partnership of wedding-related businesses.
“We are just flooded with new brides,” DeRome said. “We’re just about finished with our catch-up brides, the ones that have postponed one or two times.”
The bridal group will host a bridal show at Moody Gardens on May 23 as more couples decide to move forward with their weddings, she said.
