LEAGUE CITY
The city council late Tuesday extended a coronavirus-related local disaster declaration by 21 days to April 14, allowing for police to fine violators up to $2,000.
The declaration now largely follows the rules and guidelines contained in a March 20 order Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made, limiting social gatherings to fewer than 10 people, closing schools, bars and gyms and banning dine-in eating at restaurants, aside from a key difference — the local declaration provides guidance that the owner of a restaurant or the host of a large social gathering will be the ones fined, officials said.
Council members will decide whether to extend the declaration at the next council meeting, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.