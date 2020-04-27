When Gov. Greg Abbott on April 17 ordered Texas schools closed for the remainder of the school year, Galveston resident Jessica Ruiz wanted to ensure high school seniors would still be celebrated. Ruiz created “Adopt A Senior Graduate” Facebook page, which boasts 6,500 members — and counting.
“I thought it would be a great idea to do after my cousin who lives in Dallas started groups for seniors in her area,” Ruiz said. “These students have worked so hard to get to their senior year, and with all the madness going on in the world, I figured helping them out would put a smile on their faces.”
Ruiz, who, with four other Facebook administrators, manages more than 1,000 high school seniors in Galveston, Brazoria and Harris counties, allows parents to post their seniors’ pictures with a description of them and their favorite things, such as food, clothes and more. The adopters can buy listed items and either mail them, drop them off or meet up with the seniors to give them their gifts, she said.
“I would like for this page to get bigger and continue this amazing thing,” she said. “I’m also appreciative of the people who are helping me with this task. I just love seeing these seniors smile.”
PEOPLE DO CARE ABOUT US
When Rhett and Tammy Wilder, of La Marque, heard schools would be closed for the remainder of the school year, their hearts were broken, Tammy Wilder said.
The couple adopted three students from three different schools and decided to participate to help high school seniors whose final year of school were cut short by the pandemic, she said.
“Our nieces are seniors at Clear Creek High School, and I’ve seen how devastated they’ve been that prom was canceled, along with other activities that they were involved with,” Tammy Wilder said. “We decided that maybe we could bring joy to them, for a moment at least, with some of their favorite things.”
One of the adoptees, Camryn Stanley, an 18-year-old senior at Dickinson High School, will look back on her senior year as positively as she can, she said.
“Being adopted by someone to help get me through this pandemic made me feel loved and more positive toward the entire situation,” Stanley said. “It made me realize even though we may not have been able to experience some of the traditional senior events, there are people out there who still care about us and are proud of us.”
‘A SMILE ON THEIR FACES’
Joining in on the festivities as an adopter was Quarmeisa Valrey, of Texas City, who, although disabled, adopted 18 high school seniors, most of whom she knows and even a few she didn’t, she said.
“I’m disabled, but I did what I could to put a smile on their faces,” she said. “I know they were let down by not being able to attend all the senior events they’ve waited so long for. I even was disappointed I won’t be able to see them walk across the stage at graduation, so I just wanted to lift their spirits and let them know how proud I am of them.”
Guillermo Garcia Rodriquez, 18, a senior at Dickinson High School and member of the football and soccer teams at the school, was one of the recipients of Valrey’s generosity.
“The fact that I got adopted during this pandemic is heartwarming,” he said. “I’m grateful for what she’s given me, and I hope God will bless her with great things in life.”
Dickinson High School has rescheduled commencement to 2 p.m. July 18 at The Fertitta Center on the campus of the University of Houston, Rodriquez said.
“I will look back at my senior year as an amazing year,” he said. “Despite the circumstances, I still was able to make fun memories, and this was one of them.”
SUPPORTING ONE ANOTHER
Shelby Freudensprung, 18, and Rylie Peters, 17, are both seniors at Santa Fe High School and were adopted by Michelle Profitt, a teacher and volleyball coach at Ball High School.
Profitt also adopted 10 more seniors from Ball High School, she said.
“I wanted to show them that people love and support them, and that we’re all here for them,” Proffit said. “It’s a great way to celebrate them when they might not have felt much like celebrating.”
As a four-year volleyball player, Freudensprung was comforted and honored to have been adopted by Profitt, she said.
“It was great to know that she wanted to reach out to me personally because she knows that in such a hard time it’s important to have others there to support and help you as much as possible,” Freudensprung said.
“And although this pandemic has happened and changed everyone’s plans in just a short matter of time, I plan on looking back on my senior year as positive as possible and take in the time that I did have for the first semester and appreciate what I did get to experience.”
“I would like the people that are adopting us to know how much we appreciate it,” Peters said. “Being adopted really made me feel special.”
DON’T SWEAT IT
Knowing how important senior year is was more than enough reason for League City resident Deidre Holmes to become involved in adopting four area student athletes, she said.
Holmes works by day as an adult probation officer, but after hours you can find her supporting student athletes either on the field or basketball court across the county, she said.
“To work hard and not be able to celebrate and enjoy the accomplishments or participate in activities that a student spends four years looking forward to is disheartening,” she said.
“I just want them to remember to never compare their journey in life to someone else’s journey,” Holmes said. “Goals may be the same, but each path can look completely different, so don’t sweat it. What God has for you will always be for you.”
Basketball star Tramon Mark, 18, a senior at Dickinson High School and future Cougar at the University of Houston, was one of Holmes’ adoptees.
“To know someone wanted to adopt me during this time felt good,” he said. “I just want to thank her for her thoughtfulness, especially knowing what a lot of people are going through and to still be thought of in this capacity.”
Emily Ford, of League City, wanted to join in on the fun and adopted Armani Felton, who is a senior at Clear Springs High School.
Ford knows firsthand on how it feels to not be able to participate in your high school graduation, she said.
“I’m empathetic to these students because of my own personal experience of not being able to participate in my high school graduation due to unforeseen circumstances,” Ford said. “I feel deeply for what these seniors are going through, and they deserve any and every opportunity to experience joy in these uncertain and concerning times.”
In light of all of the chaos COVID-19 has brought to her senior year, Felton is not only grateful to Ford, but also is looking forward to her rescheduled graduation ceremony set for July 26 at NRG Stadium in Houston, she said.
“I really felt honored and humbled knowing that I too was adopted,” Felton said. “It’s really great knowing that there’s caring people looking out for the class of 2020.”
If you would like to “adopt” a graduating senior, or know of one in the Galveston County area who would love to be “adopted,” visit Facebook page “Adopt A Senior Graduate! (Galveston and surrounding areas).”
