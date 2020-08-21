GALVESTON
Marco?
We don’t know.
That was the response county leaders, emergency planners and forecasters, had about a weather system that appears to take aim at the Texas Coast and could arrive by Tuesday.
The system could become Tropical Storm Marco and could bring heavy rains and coastal flooding to Galveston County or other parts of the Texas Coast.
But as county residents began their weekend, the system was still known as Tropical Depression 14. Its track toward Texas was uncertain, and it was too soon to know the magnitude of effects along the Texas Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service in League City.
With much uncertainty left in the forecast, but the system still approaching, local officials urged people to prepare for a storm like it was coming, and to be ready to act fast once a forecast became clearer.
“I know absolutely nothing, the same as everyone else,” Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said. “If someone could tell me with certainty that it was going to be a Category 1 and make landfall in Freeport, I wouldn’t be too worried about it. But we don’t get that kind of information.”
Until the picture becomes clearer, people should ensure they have a plan and have a hurricane kit ready, Henry said.
A forecast published by the National Weather Service at 5 p.m. Friday moved the projected path of the depression farther south on the Texas Coast than it has been in earlier models, although Galveston County remained near the middle of the storm’s cone of uncertainty.
The depression most likely will form into a hurricane after it crosses the Yucatan Peninsula and enters warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, according to the weather service.
While the depression is on track to hit Texas, the weather service said it also was monitoring the path of Tropical Storm Laura, which formed in the Atlantic on Friday, and was forecasted to head toward Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, according to the weather service.
Some models have Laura moving farther west, and reach the upper Texas Coast, according to the weather service
The nearly unprecedented possibility of two named storms in the Gulf of Mexico is causing issues with forecasting and the storm models are “not handling the situation well,” according to the weather service.
The forecast predicted that tropical-storm-force winds could reach the Texas coast by Monday evening.
The unpredictability left local officials doing what they could to prepare, without resorting to panic.
In Galveston, the city was monitoring the storm, city spokeswoman Barbara Sanderson said.
“We’re not sure which way it’s going to go at this particular time,” Sanderson said.
The city on Friday was making sure all of its vehicles have fuel at the end of every shift, but hadn’t started putting sandbags in front of buildings, she said.
The city is recommending homeowners on the West End, where storm surges could be worse than behind the seawall, secure loose items this weekend, Sanderson said.
“Anything that can go floating,” Sanderson said.
League City’s emergency operations center on Friday was elevated to Level 3 status of increased readiness, Emergency Management Director Ryan Edgehill said.
The police department put a hold on all personnel requesting time off through at least Wednesday and prepared all high water vehicles for possible use, officials said.
More telecommunications staff will work on Monday and Tuesday to handle a possible influx of calls and the fire department was checking fuel levels on vehicles and rescue boats as the fire marshal’s office prepared the command trailer for possible deployment.
In Texas City, officials will be getting high-water vehicles ready and monitoring the storm, Emergency Manager Tom Munoz said.
Flooding is a concern, so the city is monitoring tide levels to try to predict how big a problem street flooding might be if the storm comes to Galveston County, Munoz said.
The city is readying its pump stations, which move water out of a levee system, in case those will be needed later in the week, he said.
“The guys are there continuously,” Munoz said. “They spend the night.”
Besides general preparations, the city is jumping on calls with the National Weather Service twice a day and with Galveston County once a day, he said.
In Dickinson, the city’s emergency management team had been ordered to keep abreast of the storm’s development and stay in touch with each other, Mayor Julie Masters said.
“Once we have a clearer forecast of the storm’s track late Sunday or early Monday morning, we will huddle up on Monday to determine our course of action,” she said.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management to begin preparing saw crews, search-and-rescue teams, and high-clearance vehicles in anticipation they’ll be needed somewhere in Texas.
“As Tropical Depression 14 approaches the state, Texans should remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and others from heavy rainfall and potential flooding,” Abbott said. “The state of Texas is closely monitoring weather conditions and is prepared to respond to any further developments.”
Reporters Matt DeGrood and Keri Heath contributed to this report.
