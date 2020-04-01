GALVESTON
Galveston County on Wednesday extended to April 30 orders for most residents to avoid unnecessary travel and interaction.
In announcing the extension just before 5 p.m., the county also gave the order a new name — "Order to Stay Home" to "Order Relating to Continuity of Essential Services and Activities in Galveston County During the COVID-19 Disaster."
Essentially, the new order accomplishes the same things that the county's March 23 anti-coronavirus order did, County Judge Mark Henry said.
Bars and restaurant dining rooms will remain closed, and social gatherings of more than 10 people still are prohibited.
It closed schools in the county until May 4.
The new county order aligns its rules with those Texas Gov. Greg Abbott laid out Tuesday.
There are some cases in which the new rules are more restrictive than the previous ones, Henry said. For instance, the county's March 23 orders did not define barbershops or hair salons as non-essential businesses.
Abbott's new order, and therefore the county's, do now make that classification, meaning those businesses must close.
Along with adopting the language of Abbott's order, Henry also adopted Abbot's avoidance of calling the policy a "shelter-in-place" or "stay-at-home" order.
Those names do not accurately reflect what's in the new order, Henry said. It's ordering people to stay apart from each other, not to stay at home, he said.
"Regardless of if you're essential or non-essential, stay distant," Henry said. "We know it works. That's exactly what we're trying to do."
