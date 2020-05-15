Limited in-person registration for the summer and fall 2020 semesters will open in the one-stop student services center on the first floor of Moody Hall at Galveston College, 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston, on June 1.
Registration will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 1-2; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 3-5; and 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 8-11.
The last day for Summer I registration is June 3. Late registration ends June 5.
Summer I classes begin June 8. Summer II classes start July 13. Fall 2020 classes begin Aug. 31.
All summer credit and noncredit classes will be delivered online, with the exception of certain technical courses and programs that require hands-on instruction that cannot be delivered online but can be delivered face to face in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
All individuals entering campus buildings are expected to use a facial mask or face covering. In addition, those entering campus buildings will be screened for signs of COVID-19 and temperature.
Registration for summer and fall classes will continue online throughout the summer. College faculty and staff will work remotely through July 31.
For more information, call 409-944-1230 or email admissions@gc.edu.
— Angela Wilson
