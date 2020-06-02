They say you never forget how to ride a bike, and many residents around Galveston County are proving that adage to be true.
Bicycle sales are soaring across the county as people trying to find socially distant activities flood bike shops with orders and calls for service.
It’s a boon to a bicycle industry that for years had been waning as fewer people took interest in going outside, shop owners said.
Business is up three to five times what it normally is at Bay Area Cycling, owner Jeff Parker said.
The shop has locations in League City, 603 East Main St., and in Pasadena, and neither shop can keep bikes in stock, Parker said.
“It’s just all about bikes,” he said.
Gyms and many other extracurricular activities were closed for a long time during the pandemic, so people took to their two-wheelers instead, Parker said.
“We’re basically at the point of having to almost turn away repairs,” Parker said. “Everyone’s pulling their bike out.”
The sales are impossible to keep up with, he said.
“It really was like a tsunami,” Parker said. “The lines would ring nonstop for hours.”
BIKES GETTING HARDER TO FIND
Everyone, including the suppliers, is running out of inventory, said Jeff Nielsen, owner of Island Bicycle Company, 1808 Seawall Blvd.
“I would get bikes here on a Thursday, and we’d be sold out by Monday,” Nielsen said.
People are driving to his shop from Dallas to buy bicycles because they can’t find them closer to home, he said.
Nielsen has never seen anything like it before, he said.
For the past few years, bicycle sales have been in a slump with children going outside less and interest in casual bicycling declining, Nielsen said.
Because of that trend, suppliers decreased production for the first quarter of 2020 and now there isn’t enough to keep up with the surge in demand, Nielsen said.
And Nielsen is worried that, because bicycles take some time to make, there will be several months when people can’t get bikes anywhere, he said.
Nielsen is having trouble even finding parts to keep up with the 75 to 100 bike repair requests his shop is receiving weekly, he said.
“During the weekdays, I have to come in at 5 in the morning to repair bikes,” Nielsen said. “We’re trying to get them out as quick as we can.”
Most people are looking for bikes that cost less than $1,000, so Zipp E Bikes, 2311 Mechanic St. in Galveston, still has some inventory, owner Seth Leo said.The shop specializes in higher end, more expensive electric bicycles.
REPAIR DEMANDS ARE UP AS WELL
But the shop is working around the clock on repairs, he said.
“We’re pretty slammed,” Leo said. “I’m happy that our shop is doing good, but I really hold all our work that we do at a high level.”
Zipp E Bikes can turn around a bike repair in about two to three weeks, so people in Houston, who are facing three- to four-week waits at their local shops are bringing bikes to Galveston for repairs, Leo said.
It’s good for the industry, Nielsen said.
So many people have bought bicycles in the past two months that if only a small percentage continue bicycling regularly, it’ll mean a healthy boost for the industry, he said.
It makes sense that people have been turning to bicycles during a stressful, uncertain time, Leo said.
“I guess it’s just a tool to help you relieve stress and kind of keep everything in perspective,” Leo said.
