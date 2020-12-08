CLEAR LAKE SHORES

The use of aerosol solvents in an enclosed space caused the boat explosion Friday at Portofino Harbour Marina, the League City Fire Marshal’s Office said.

Three people injured in the blast and subsequent fire were trying to clean fuel filters aboard the 31-foot sailboat Traveller, officials said. 

The initial explosion was caused when the boat's engine was restarted, officials said.

Investigators Tuesday didn't know how badly the three people had been injured. Two had been reported to be in critical medical condition just after the blast.

