Daily News journalists received sixteen awards Saturday and Sunday during the Associated Press Managing Editors annual convention, held this year in Austin.
Among the main awards, Stuart Villanueva was named Star Photojournalist of the Year for the third time in a row, while Sports Editor James LaCombe was named second runner-up for the title of Star Sports Writer of the Year.
Other awards were:
• First places
Online Reporting — The Daily News Staff, for coverage of the school shooting in Santa Fe.
Sports Photography — Kevin M. Cox, for a photograph from a Houston Astros game.
• Second Place
Deadline Writing — Marissa Barnett, for an article about the Santa Fe shooting.
• Third places
Editorial Writing — Michael A. Smith, for a portfolio of work.
News Photography — Stuart Villanueva, for a photograph from the Santa Fe shooting.
Photo Gallery — Jennifer Reynolds, Stuart Villanueva, Kelsey Walling and Kevin M. Cox for photographic coverage of the Santa Fe High School shooting.
Comment and Criticism — Dustin Chase, for a portfolio of film reviews.
• Honorable mentions
Team Effort — The Daily News Staff, for coverage of the school shooting in Santa Fe.
Business Reporting — Laura Elder, for a portfolio of work.
Deadline Writing — John Wayne Ferguson, for an article about the Santa Fe shooting.
News Photography — Stuart Villanueva, for a photograph from Labor Day flooding.
Sports Photography — Stuart Villanueva, for a high school football photograph.
Sports Feature Writing — James LaCombe, for an article about a high school cancer survivor.
Best Online Newspaper — Kevin M. Cox, for GalvNews.com and CoastMonthly.com.
The Associated Press Managing Editors is a professional association made of journalists from most daily newspapers in Texas.
