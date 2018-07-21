A sheriff’s deputy was in custody Saturday accused of attempting to sneak synthetic marijuana into the Galveston County jail for an inmate, authorities said.
Galveston County Sheriff’s Deputy Celestino Sanchez, 23, arrived at work Thursday and was questioned by investigators of the sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit about smuggling contraband, the sheriff's office said Saturday.
The questioning came after investigators learned an inmate had arranged to have contraband delivered to an offsite location where a deputy would pick it up and smuggle it into the jail, police said.
Investigators intercepted the package and seized 3.6 grams of synthetic marijuana along with other items of contraband, the sheriff's office said.
Sanchez was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and jailed on a $10,000 bond, the sheriff's office said.
Sanchez had been working as a corrections deputy since March, the sheriff's office said.
The investigation was ongoing and more charges were possible, the sheriff's office said.
— Connor Behrens
Sadly, the fact that the state of Texas has lowered the standards for qualification as a correctional or peace officer , leaves the Sheriff's Department no option but to hire individuals who would not have been deemed as qualified in the past. This is not a negative commentary on the S.O. but rather, a commentary on the state's decision to lower the standards for employment.. Not the Department's fault.
