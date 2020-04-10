Kevin Yackly, founder of the SeniorShare Program of Galveston County, arrived at The Resort at Texas City nursing home Friday with a van-load of cheer in the form of almost 100 floral arrangements.
The nursing home is the site of the largest concentrated coronavirus outbreak in Galveston County, with more than 80 confirmed cases.
Yackly purchased the flowers from From The Heart Florist, a Texas City business, through the SeniorShare Program. He hopes the gesture will brighten the day for staff and residents alike.
“SeniorShare’s mission is to combat loneliness and depression among our senior citizens, and that’s what we did today,” Yackly said.
— Stuart Villanueva
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.