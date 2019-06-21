Part of Interstate 45 to close over weekend
GALVESTON
Parts of Interstate 45 will be reduced to one lane of traffic this weekend as crews repaint stripes along the main lanes, officials from the Texas Department of Transportation said.
Crews will close two inside lanes on both the north and south sides between FM 517 and Hughes Road in Texas City from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, said Danny Perez, spokesman for the department.
Traffic will have to use one lane and the shoulder, Perez said.
This weekend’s closure is just the latest in a string of closures.
Department officials have closed down many of the exits between FM 517 and FM 518 as part of the $120 million effort to expand the interstate in several phases starting in the north part of the county and moving south.
— Matt deGrood
