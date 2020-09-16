GALVESTON
County residents might be in for some wild weather swings over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in League City.
Temperatures on Galveston Island reached 96 degrees Wednesday, a record high not seen before in the 148 years that temperatures have been recorded in the city, according to the weather service.
Thankfully, those temperatures are only forecasted to continue for about a day, said Kent Prochazka, a meteorologist for the weather service.
A cold front will move into the area Friday, Prochazka said. Temperatures could fall as low as into the 70s.
But the cold front will bring its own problems. Rain and high tides could cause flooding on the island and other coastal areas, he said.
“It’s going to bring us some much-needed rains, but with it getting down here to the coast, it’s going to cause the winds to strengthen,” Prochazka said. “That’s going to cause our tides to go up.”
Along with flooding in low-lying areas, the system could produce dangerous rip tides in the Gulf, he said.
While cold fronts are usually welcomed as a sign that hurricane season is at least unofficially over for the Texas Coast, people shouldn’t breathe a sigh of relief over the colder weather.
Tuesday marked the historic peak of hurricane season, but the Gulf of Mexico is still plenty capable of producing tropical storms, he said.
The 2020 hurricane season already has been more active than average, churning through the alphabet as new storms that pop up are named. Wednesday evening, Sally was swamping Georgia and Florida while Teddy and Vicky spun in the Atlantic and two other low-pressure systems promised to form and demand their own official names. A few more and the weather service would have to start identifying them with Greek letters.
The weather service said Wednesday it was monitoring development of a tropical disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico. The disturbance has a 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression later this week, but it’s still too early to predict whether it would become a threat to the Texas Coast.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty here about how likely this is to develop,” Prochazka said. “One of the things that we’re much more confident on is that whatever is going to happen it is going to be very, very, very slow. There’s a lot of things here that could hamper development.”
