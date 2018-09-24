Galveston County Sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested a 16-year-old Texas City High School student in connection with threats written on a bathroom wall, district officials said.
The student, who was not named because he’s a juvenile, could face a state-jail felony charge, officials said.
“Simply put, we are not playing around with this,” Superintendent Rodney Cavness said at a news conference Monday afternoon.
After students last week reported the threats through an anonymous reporting app, district investigators worked with sheriff’s deputies and gathered enough evidence to make the arrest, said Mike Matranga, the district’s executive director of security and school safety.
District officials did not interview the student, but turned the case over to sheriff’s deputies once they had collected enough evidence, Matranga said.
Matranga declined Monday to comment on what specifically the student wrote on the bathroom wall, other than saying it made multiple threats against the entire school.
They were serious threats, although investigators determined they weren’t likely to be carried out, Matranga said.
The student will likely be charged with making a false report, which is a state jail felony, said Melissa Tortorici, spokeswoman for the district.
Officials with the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment because the student is a juvenile.
“If we have evidence of students making threats, they will be arrested, charged and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Matranga said.
Monday’s arrest is the first major announcement about a school threat since trustees created Matranga’s new position and hired him for $135,000 in May.
The district still isn’t done making security upgrades, Matranga said Monday.
“No one else in the nation is going to the level that we are,” Matranga said.
The Texas City school district hired Matranga after the May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School in which a student killed 10 people and wounded 13 others.
