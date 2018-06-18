SANTA FE
A 2-year-old boy was in intensive care late Monday after relatives found him face down in a home swimming pool.
Santa Fe police and emergency responders arrived at a home in the 13000 block of Sixth Street and officials flew the child to the University of a Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston, officials said.
Police received the call about 11:20 a.m., officials said.
The boy’s older sister found him and pulled him out of the pool and then a neighbor performed CPR on the boy until emergency personnel arrived, officials said.
The incident remains under investigation, officials said.
