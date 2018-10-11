GALVESTON
The U.S. Coast Guard and local agencies were searching Thursday morning for a man who fell from the Galveston-Port Bolivar Ferry on Wednesday evening.
A Coast Guard helicopter and boats from the Galveston Marine Response team were searching in the water near Seawolf Park on Pelican Island, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Johanna Strickland said.
The search began about 7:12 p.m. Wednesday evening after crew member on the John W. Johnson reported a man overboard.
Searchers are looking for a Hispanic man in his early 30s wearing a green shirt and blue jeans.
Officials had not yet determined how the man fell overboard, Strickland said.
