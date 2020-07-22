GALVESTON COUNTY
COVID-19’s physical symptoms are fairly well known, but what about its mental side effects?
With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, self-quarantining is becoming a more and more common experience for Galveston County residents, and while many feel mild or no physical symptoms, they are still susceptible to significant psychological challenges caused by being isolated within small confines for an extended period of time, mental health experts said.
In some cases of quarantining, the isolation can lead to depression, and the worry about possibly infecting another person — in particular a relative or close friend — can cause anxiety, University of Houston professor of psychology John Vincent said.
“After a while, it gets really, really old,” Vincent said. “You’re having to stay away from friends and loved ones, and you’re certainly afraid that you’re going to infect somebody. I think the anxiety about that can be very real.”
Kaitlyn Johnson, a Clear Springs High School junior, was quarantined and isolated in her bedroom for nine days, and while she only had minor COVID-19 symptoms, she said she certainly felt the worry and guilt of potentially infecting her parents — in particular her father, who at age 56 could be at risk for severe symptoms — or her brother with whom she shares her home.
“I was pretty scared,” Johnson said. “My biggest fear was getting my dad sick because he’s older than my mom. And, at the beginning of the coronavirus, he was super strict and wanted us to stay home, and I brought it into the house, which made me feel terrible.”
League City resident Amy McClellen was quarantined and isolated in her bedroom for 17 days after showing mild COVID-19 symptoms and testing positive for the coronavirus. The lack of social interaction and space in which to move around was frustrating, she said.
“Being quarantined to a house is a lot different than being quarantined to a bedroom,” McClellen said. “At least in a house, you have a lot more area to explore and navigate through. But when you’re in a bedroom, your choices are very limited to where you can go. My options were to sit on a chair, on the bed, on the floor or on a bike. And there’s no social interaction.
“But, I’ve always had a positive mind set, and I knew a lot of people had it worse than what I had, so I kind of had to put on that suck-it-up mentality,” McClellen added.
FIGHTING BACK
Methods to combat the mental toll of being isolated in quarantine can include creating a structured daily schedule and maintaining some form of contact — through video chats or social media, for example — with friends and family, Vincent said.
McClellen, who works as an elementary school administrator in the Pasadena Independent School District, passed much time developing back-to-school procedures, as well as reading, reflecting and pedaling on her stationary bike.
“One thing I had heard was to stay moving and to stay active so that you don’t progress into the pneumonia-type symptoms,” McClellen said. “So, I’d ride my bike in there.”
McClellen, 39, also spent time reorganizing her closet and binge-watching shows on streaming services, she said. When her symptoms began to fade, her family organized window visits from the backyard, she said.
“They would call me on the phone, and we would have conversations through the window just to kind of give me some social interaction,” McClellen said.
Johnson, who plays volleyball for Clear Springs, lamented her inability to be as physically active as she usually is during her quarantine but passed the time by watching much television, cleaning her room daily, organizing her closet and making jewelry, she said.
“There would be times where all I would want to do is go run or something or just get up because I felt disgusting,” Johnson said. “But, I couldn’t because every time I got up, my head would start hurting, and I would feel so nauseous and tired. That was hard, not being able to get up and work out and stuff.”
THE QUARANTINE EXPERIENCE
McClellen said she began showing mild COVID-19 symptoms June 29 and quarantined herself in her home’s master bedroom, where she would spend 17 days in isolation.
“When I started showing those symptoms, I immediately wanted to isolate because I did not want my husband or my child to be exposed,” McClellen said.
McClellen experienced additional mild symptoms on June 30, and on July 1, she got tested and received a positive report.
On June 25, Johnson, 15, decided to self-quarantine before her symptoms started because she knew she had been in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, she said. The next day, Johnson was tested, and two days later, the test came back positive for COVID-19, she said.
“I didn’t show symptoms until around when I was tested,” Johnson said.
The symptoms remained steady for McClellen’s first four days of being quarantined, she said. On the fifth day, the symptoms began to go away only to return again for the next four days after that, McClellen said.
SNEAKY VIRUS
“What’s kind of sneaky about this virus is on day five, I thought I was over it, like on the mend,” McClellen said. “The body aches kind of diminished, and all I had left was a low-grade fever, a mild headache and a cough and minor runny nose and drainage type symptoms. But then, days six, seven, eight and nine were a repeat of days one through four. It was so weird. It came in waves.”
Johnson lost her senses of taste and smell, had headaches and was depleted of energy throughout her nine-day quarantine, she said. Johnson’s symptoms subsided July 4, she said.
“Every day was the same: I woke up, laid in bed for a long time, took a shower, tried to get up and eat, but I couldn’t taste anything, so I didn’t really eat, which is kind of bad,” Johnson said.
On the 10th day of her quarantine, McClellen’s symptoms improved, and by the 12th day, they were gone, she said.
“So, then I started my three-day countdown of not having any symptoms or fever, and then on day three, I decided to set up my test to see if I was negative,” McClellen said. “I tested on day 16, got my results on day 17, and then came out of quarantine on that evening.”
During quarantine, common precautionary measures include having family members deliver meals and snacks to the door, and having a separate trash bag and laundry hamper — anything it takes to avoid human contact.
As soon as she received her negative result, McClellen said she rushed out of the room and embraced her husband and daughter.
“When you’re unable to kiss and hug your family, you definitely cherish those moments when you were able to do it again,” McClellen said.
