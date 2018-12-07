A Santa Fe woman was one of two people arrested Thursday in connection with an alleged murder plot in Hays County.
Nevaada Lexus Morgan, 20, of Santa Fe, and Steven Ertel, 19, of Wimberley, were arrested Thursday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Morgan was arrested after a man called police Nov. 30 and described a strange encounter he had inside an abandoned mobile home in Wimberley.
The man told police Morgan had lured him to the mobile home with the promise of sex, according to a police complaint. When he arrived, he found Ertel there, according to the complaint.
Ertel had a large knife attached to his belt, and told the man he was the “real life Joker,” according to the complaint. Morgan was sitting next to Ertel and had a pocket knife tucked under her leg, according to the complaint.
The man fled, and later texted Morgan to ask why Ertel was there and what his intentions had been, according to the complaint. She responded that Ertel had planned to kill the man, according the report.
When the man asked whether Morgan knew about the plot, she responded “kinda, kind of not.”
Morgan and Ertel were arrested in Hays County. Their bonds were set at $100,000 each, according to jail records.
Both were still in custody as of Friday morning.
