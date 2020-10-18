Galveston County Judge Mark Henry late Friday signed off on an executive order requiring poll workers to allow residents to vote without a mask or risk a $1,000 fine. The order comes in response to more than six reported incidents in which county residents have tried to vote at various locations and been turned away because they weren’t wearing masks, Henry said.
The Question of the Week is: Should voters be required to wear masks when going to the polls?
• Yes
• No
