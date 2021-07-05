GALVESTON
Ryan Conner unstacked chairs and arranged tables Sunday morning outside of Tola Mo’ Bettah Market, 2208 Strand, preparing for a busy holiday with lots of tourists in town to celebrate.
“The economy is up and people are out,” Conner said. “They feel safer with everything.”
On the Fourth of July weekend, businesses along The Strand catered to tourists and others who ventured downtown Saturday to see the Carnival Vista leave the Port of Galveston on the first cruise since COVID-19 restrictions went into effect in 2020.
Cloudy skies and off-and-on rain showers somewhat tempered the crowds throughout the weekend.
Galveston Island Beach Patrol stayed busy with crowds typical for a holiday weekend, Chief Peter Davis said.
“It’s been steady with lots of swimmers moved away from rips at the groins, a couple of rescues, and a handful of lost children,” Davis said. “Pretty busy, but so far fairly calm for a Fourth of July.”
“Yesterday was busy,” said Conner, who is the store manager of Tola Mo’ Bettah Market. “Bad weather helps us out more. Instead of going to the beach, people come downtown to shop.”
The Jewel Store at 2216 Strand also was busy Saturday and preparing for a busy Sunday, employee Hope Curran said. Even though the store moved to this new location about six months ago, customers had no trouble finding it.
Curran wore star-shaped earrings in recognition of Independence Day.
“I may take my nephew to see the fireworks tonight,” she said.
Marian and Todd Ewald of Wapakoneta, Ohio, were in Galveston walking through the downtown area Sunday.
“We love the beach,” Marian Ewald said. “We’re meandering around and enjoying good food.” So far on this trip, they’ve eaten at Fisherman’s Wharf, The Spot and Star Drug Store, she said.
Parking at Stewart Beach, meanwhile, began to fill.
Bert Westerman of Eagan, Minnesota, took his family to the beach Sunday for a helicopter ride.
“This is our second Fourth of July here,” Westerman said. His family visited Galveston in 2020, but the beaches were closed because of COVID-19 restrictions. This year, he didn’t mind the cloudy skies, he said.
“We’re planning to make it an annual trip,” Westerman said.
Yellow flags urging caution flew from lifeguard stations along a crowded Seawall Boulevard on Sunday. Families unpacked beach toys and fishing gear from their vehicles. Golf carts decorated with red-white-and-blue ribbon slowly entered traffic as pedestrians with hands on their hips waited for a sign that it was safe to cross the busy street.
People stood in line to enter Schlitterbahn Waterpark, 2109 Gene Lucas Blvd., many of them pulling wagon carts filled with water bottles and soft drinks. At Moody Gardens, a parking attendant directed traffic with a whistle and some rhythm.
Beach Patrol lifeguards kept watch on the surf. Just before 2:30 p.m., they responded to an emergency at the 13th Street marker, Davis said.
“A man was trying to help his daughter to shore and stepped off a sandbar into deep water,” Davis said. “The lifeguard at the tower there saw it developing and got to him in time to rescue him and his three daughters without problems,” he said.
On a typical summer holiday, the Beach Patrol expects from 250,000 to 500,000 visitors. Davis didn't have a definite number Sunday afternoon.
“I’d say somewhere in the middle,” Davis said.
