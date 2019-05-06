TEXAS CITY
An outlet store employee was arrested Sunday after being accused of recording a woman changing clothes in a dressing room, police said.
Keeshon Wells, 18, of Texas City, was charged with invasive visual recording in a dressing room, police said.
The charge is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years incarceration and a fine of up to $10,000.
Police were called about 3 p.m. Tuesday to a store at the Tanger Outlets mall in Texas City by a woman who had been shopping with her daughter, according to a police complaint.
The woman told police she had been in a dressing room trying on a pair of shorts and noticed a cell phone on top of a pile of clothing on the floor, according to the complaint.
She believed the phone was recording, and when she opened the door of the dressing room, she found Wells holding the phone, according to the complaint.
The woman said she started screaming and immediately went to a store manager, according to the complaint. Two managers took Wells into a back office and when they returned, they told the woman there was no video of her on the phone, according to the complaint.
The woman then called police, according to the complaint.
When officers arrived, one of the managers said Wells’ phone had been open to Snapchat when she first checked it for any videos, and that it did not appear that he had sent out any videos, according to the complaint.
The manager told Wells to put his phone in a work locker, according to the complaint. The manager then went to check on the complaining customer, according to the complaint.
While she was doing that, Wells was caught on a security camera going back to the locker and “messing with his phone,” according to the complaint. Wells then told his manager that he was trying to text his mother, but ended up not sending a text, according to the complaint.
Police confiscated Wells’ cell phone and arrested him, according to the complaint.
His bond was set at $5,000, according to court documents. He was no longer in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Monday afternoon, according to jail documents.
