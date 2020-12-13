TWIA meeting in Galveston

State Rep. Mayes Middleton, a Republican from Wallisville, questions the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association Board of Directors’ proposed rate increase during their meeting at The Tremont Hotel in Galveston on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News photo

The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association’s board recently voted to approve 5 percent rate hikes on residential and commercial policyholders.

The Question of the Week is: Do you agree with the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association’s board voting to approve 5 percent hikes on residential and commercial policyholders?

• Yes, I agree.

• No, I disagree.

