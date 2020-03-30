LEAGUE CITY
More people in League City have been diagnosed with COVID-19 than in any other city in Galveston County.
The Galveston County Health District on Monday afternoon for the first time released a breakdown of the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county by city. Since local testing began in the county, League City has recorded 41 cases of COVID-19, more than triple that of any other city in the county.
Texas City had the second highest number of local cases with 12.
Until Monday, the health district had not released information about where confirmed cases of COVID-19 were specifically, citing concerns about patient privacy. The choice frustrated some local leaders and has led to a sporadic and uncoordinated release of information about local totals in the past two weeks.
With about 106,000 residents, League City is the most populated city in Galveston County and contains about one-third of the county’s total population.
League City Mayor Pat Hallisey learned about the city’s total count Monday afternoon and called the figure “scary.”
“I’m 70 years old, and I’ve never seen anything like this — ever,” Hallisey said. “I’ve seen hurricanes that were devastating, that killed people, and tornadoes across the country, but I’ve never seen anything quite like this. And we’ve had these viruses before, but it doesn’t seem to be as bad as this one is.”
Galveston County reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. It was the largest single-day total the county has reported so far and increased the total number of cases in the county to 92. Of those, 11 people have been hospitalized and 17 people have recovered, according to the health district.
Monday also brought other news about some specific cases of COVID-19 in the county.
In Galveston, the city announced that seven Galveston Fire Department personnel had tested negative for coronavirus. The personnel were the last of a group of 26 fire department employees who were tested for the virus after one employee tested positive. On Saturday, the city announced two people in the group of 26 had tested positive.
In League City, officials announced three more public employees — two from the fire department and one from the police department — also had tested positive. There are now eight public employees in the city who have been diagnosed with the virus. Seven of them worked in the city’s fire administration building.
As of Monday, 1,063 people in Galveston County had been tested for COVID-19, according to the health district. About 8.6 percent of tests taken have been positive, according to the health district.
For most people, COVID-19, the infection caused by this strain of coronavirus, causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.
For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.
According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
— Reporters Keri Heath and James LaCombe contributed to this article.
