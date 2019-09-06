LEAGUE CITY
The League City Police Department is investigating a man's death on Thursday as a possible homicide, the police department said on Friday morning.
The man was not immediately identified.
The man's body was found at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday inside an apartment at the Briar Palms Apartment complex, 1215 E Main St., in League City, a police spokesman said.
The man died from "wounds sustained during an apparent physical assault," the department said. Police did not describe what the man's injuries were, but denied media reports that he had been shot.
Investigator have identified a person of interest in the killing, but no arrests had been made as of Friday morning, the department said.
Police plan to hold a press conference about the killing on Friday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
