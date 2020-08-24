TEXAS CITY
One more person has died related to the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total deaths to 81.
A man who was older than 90 years died Aug. 3, according to the Galveston County Health District. He had preexisting medical conditions.
The health district also announced 50 total new cases Monday — 12 cases from Sunday and 38 cases from Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 10,400.
Of 552 tests administered Sunday, 12 were positive, with a 2 percent positivity rate, according to the health district. Of 889 tests administered Monday, 38 were positive, for a 4 percent positivity rate.
The health district also reported a two-day total of recoveries of 399, bringing the total to 7,243.
