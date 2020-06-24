GALVESTON COUNTY
Local blood banks are beginning to offer antibody testing to donors as an incentive for people to participate in drives as hospitals continue to see a heightened need for blood.
As society reopens, more traffic means more collisions and other events sending people to hospitals, officials said.
County hospitals are seeing an increased need for blood, and donation centers continue to struggle to meet demand.
As the pandemic broke out in March, people became nervous that donating blood could mean contracting the virus, which further taxed the blood supply at a time when the need for donated blood is critical, said Cameron Palmer, community development coordinator for the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center.
The center provides blood for about 170 hospitals across 26 counties.
For those 170 hospitals, the center needs between 800 and 1,000 units of blood daily, Palmer said. It normally tries to keep three to five days’ worth of blood on hand, but only has about one day’s supply, he said.
The blood center took a hit in March when schools and offices shut down because those were frequent sites of targeted drives that typically make up two-thirds of the center’s donations, he said.
“When things shut down, we took a huge impact to our blood supply,” Palmer said. “That need is still there.”
AN INCENTIVE
To entice people to give blood, the center has been offering antibody testing to anyone who donates blood.
An antibody test might show whether a person had COVID-19 in the recent past, which most experts think offers some protection from the virus, according to The Associated Press. It’s not yet known what level of antibody is needed for immunity from COVID-19 or how long immunity would last.
If people do test positive for antibodies, the center is encouraging them to donate plasma, which could be used to help ease symptoms for someone who has the coronavirus, Palmer said.
March was rough, Palmer said. In April, the blood center actually got as much as a two-week supply, he said.
“Then it tapered off a little bit,” he said.
There’s more need for blood now than there was at the height of the shutdown, said Dr. Gulshan Sharma, chief medical officer at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
As shutdown restrictions ease and people start driving, traveling and engaging in normal daily activities, the hospital is starting to see more trauma patients, Sharma said, adding that trauma surgeries typically require blood.
The medical branch gets its blood supply from a national supplier but buys some blood through the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, he said.
‘CULTURAL SHIFT’
Blood supply declined at the beginning of the pandemic, but the hospital was able to get by on less because not as many people were on the roads and possibly getting injured in traffic collisions, Sharma said.
“Our supply is 70 percent of what we used to get in the pre-COVID era,” Sharma said.
The return of elective surgeries hasn’t led to increased demand for blood because those procedures don’t typically require blood, Sharma said.
Medical branch employees are checking the blood supply daily and the medical branch isn’t at a critical point yet, he said.
Instead, the hospital has to shift to giving fewer units of blood to patients who are in stable condition, which is something patients in stable condition can handle, Sharma said.
“It’s a cultural shift,” he said.
Healthy people should make an appointment to donate blood, Palmer said, adding that it’s a perfectly safe thing to do, he said.
“Everything is wiped down after every donor,” Palmer said. “Everything is single-use items.”
